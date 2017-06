Sports news roundup — New Orleans Saints’ Nick Fairley ruled out for 2017 because of heart symptoms

In this Nov. 2016, file photo, New Orleans Saints' Nick Fairley (90) watches from the bench during the first half of game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says Fairley has been placed on the team's non-football illness list, meaning the starting defensive tackle won't play this season. This offseason he's been visiting heart specialists because of symptoms related to an enlarged heart. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)