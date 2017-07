Tour de France: Fabio Aru takes yellow jersey from Chris Froome; Romain Bardet wins stage, is in third place

Italy's Fabio Aru (right) who took over the overall leader's yellow jersey from Britain's Chris Froome, climbs with stage winner France's Romain Bardet (left) during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 214.5 kilometers (133.3 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Peyragudes, France, Thursday. (Bernard Papon, Pool photo via AP)