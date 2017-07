Wimbledon: Can anyone end the Big 4’s title streak?

FILE - Clockwise from top left are photos showing Rafael Nadal biting the Wimbledon men's singles trophy after defeating Tomas Berdych on July 4, 2010; Novak Djokovic kissing the Wimbledon men's singles trophy after defeating Roger Federer on July 12, 2015; Roger Federer kissing the Wimbledon men's singles trophy after beating Andy Murray on, July 8, 2012; and Andy Murray kissing the Wimbledon men's singles trophy after beating Milos Raonic on July 10, 2016. Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Murray have combined to win the past 14 Wimbledon men's titles. (AP Photo)