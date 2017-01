Year in review: A look back at the biggest Akron-area sports stories of 2016

In this Jan. 2, 1966, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Jim Brown (32) turns the corner as a Green Bay Packer defender swings with him during a football game in Green Bay, Wisc. The greatest Cleveland Brown of them all is being immortalized. Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, one of the most dominant players in NFL history who left the game at the prime of his career, will be honored with a statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium. The team announced the tribute on Feb. 17, 2016, Browns 80th birthday. (AP Photo)