UA men’s soccer: Zips will host Villanova in first round of NCAA Tournament

University of Akron soccer players Adam Najem, Robby Dambrot, and Brad Ruhaak celebrate the team's seeding announced at a watch party for the NCAA tournament brackets on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. The Zips will host Villanova on Thursday at Cub Cadet Field. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)