University of Akron basketball: Traveling in first round of NIT disappoints Zips coach Keith Dambrot, who reportedly turned down offer to coach at South Florida

Akron's head coach Keith Dambrot gestures during the second half of the game between Akron and Bowling Green at the James A. Rhodes arena in Jan. 2017, in Akron,. Akron defeated Bowling Green 89 to 84 giving Akron's head coach Dambrot his 289th win making winningest basketball coach in UA history. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)