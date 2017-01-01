Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A man preparing a large crepe used in a Burmese dish sold at the Queens Night Market in New York City's Corona, Queens, neighborhood. The market showcases about 50 food vendors, many of them immigrants selling examples of cuisine from their home countries, and is modeled on traditional night markets found in Asia. Similar night markets are popping up in other cities around the U.S. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
Vendors at the Queens Night Market in New York City's Corona, Queens, neighborhood, selling Indonesian coconut cake snacks with various toppings. The market showcases about 50 food vendors, many of them immigrants selling examples of cuisine from their home countries, and is modeled on traditional night markets found in Asia. Similar night markets are popping up in other cities around the U.S.(AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)
The Queens Night Market in New York City's Corona, Queens, neighborhood, with people waiting on line at Burmese Bites and other food vendor tents. The market showcases about 50 food vendors, many of them immigrants selling examples of cuisine from their home countries, and is modeled on traditional night markets found in Asia. Similar night markets are popping up in other cities around the U.S. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)