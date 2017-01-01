Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sean P. Duffy, 48, was arrested Monday after a nearly monthlong investigation for impersonated a police officer. Duffy, who was driving around in the fake police cruiser, faces charges and has never been employed as a law enforcement officer in Ohio.
