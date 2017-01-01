Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili, back, from Argentina, knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
San Antonio Spurs' David Lee (10) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) passes over Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert, right, grabs a rebound ahead of San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) knocks the ball loose from San Antonio Spurs' David Lee (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili, right, from Argentina, passes around Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge, left, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)