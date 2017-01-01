Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Shaun Livinston during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 16, 2013, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/ Bahram Mark Sobhani)
San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marreese Speights during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 16, 2013, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Bahram Mark Sobhani)
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) and Alonzo Gee (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 16, 2013, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Bahram Mark Sobhani)