Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation adding that President Donald Trump's campaign communications may have been "monitored" during the transition period as part of an "incidental collection," Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. arrives to give reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation, Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nines said President Donald Trump's communications may have been "monitored" during the transition period as part of an "incidental collection." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President Donald Trump meets with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump meets with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday. From left are, Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Va., Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.,Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., and House Assistant Minority Leader Jim Clyburn of S.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
To avoid conviction, William Knight’s attorneys will have to show he or his family were in serious danger when he shot and killed an Akron man selling his son-in-law’s stolen dirt bike Monday night, a legal expert said.