House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. pauses while speaking with reporters outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, following a meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, following a meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, walks out the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, to speak with reporters after a meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, walks out of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017,
to speak with reporters after a meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)