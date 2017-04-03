Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this image taken from video footage, emergency services work outside Sennaya Square metro station in St Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. At least 10 people were killed Monday in an explosion on the subway in St. Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported. (AP Photo)
In this grab taken from AP video, Russian police officer, left, and people walk past the damaged train at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train. (AP video via AP)