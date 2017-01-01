Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
St. Vincent St. Mary's Corey Whaley reacts to intercepting a Dover pass during the first quarter of their Division III State semifinal game at Paul Brown Stadium Saturday in Massillon, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Parris Campbell Jr. (left) celebrates with teammates Jordan Hargrove and Mike Pruiett after scoring a touchdown on a 94 yard punt return against Dover during the first quarter of their Division III State semifinal game at Paul Brown Stadium Saturday in Massillon, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)