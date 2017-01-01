Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Fairlawn Lutheran Church member Robert Fischer looks at the chapel stained glass windows made by Cleveland African-American artist Douglas Phillips in 1970. The Arlington Church of God gospel choir will perform a concert in the chapel to honor Phillips as part of Black History month. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The dramatic scenes made from stained glass in the Fairlawn Lutheran Church chapel were made by Cleveland African-American artist Douglas Phillips in 1970. The Arlington Church of God gospel choir will perform a concert in the chapel on February 3, 2013 and honor Phillips.(Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
One of the dramatic stained glass windows panels in the original chapel of the Fairlawn Lutheran Church made by Cleveland African-American artist Douglas Phillips. The predominately white Fairlawn Lutheran Church is kicking off a month-long "Windows/Black History celebration" Sunday February 3, 2013, with a gospel concert featuring the predominately black Arlington Church of God choirs. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Some of the dramatic scenes in the Fairlawn Lutheran Church original chapel stained glass windows made by Cleveland African-American artist Douglas Phillips between 1976 and 1982. The Arlington Church of God gospel choir will perform a concert in the chapel on February 3, 2013 to honor Phillips. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
