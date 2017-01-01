Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A bumblebee approaches landing on a poppy flower in a field in Duisburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A field of California poppies are in full bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, Calif. The state parks department says the reserve northeast of Los Angeles had the densest native poppy germination anyone had seen in a decade. Then came an unseasonal weekend heat wave. The agency says it all but "cooked away" the poppies, turning those on the south slope into shriveled orange petals before they had a chance to go to seed. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
A California poppy in Altadena, Calif. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
California Poppies bloom in Rodger Sargent native plant garden at his mother's home in Carmichael, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./Sacramento Bee/TNS)
Poppies have long been associated with Memorial Day and you can make your own poppies for decorating. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Red poppies bloom in a field in Peutie, Belgium. The red poppy was one of the first flowers to bloom in the churned up soils of World War I, and was soon widely accepted throughout the allied nations as the flower of remembrance to be worn on Armistice Day. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
The Red California Poppy was developed by Luther Burbank from the more familiar orange version.(MCT)
A wet poppy seed flower sits on a meadow in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Many of California's native flowers, such as the California poppy, are featured in Sunset's gardens. Everything from garden gadgets to live Christmas trees are tried out in the magazine's test garden in Menlo Park, CA, used by Sunset's writers in their research. (MCT)
In this Oct. 16, 2014 photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks through a field of ceramic poppies at The Tower of London. This year, the centenary of WWI, the poppy is more ubiquitous than ever. At the Tower of London, a sprawling crimson sea of ceramic flowers flood the ancient moat in a stunning display titled "Blood Swept Lands and Sea of Red". A total of 888,426 ceramic poppies, each representing a British soldier who died during the war, are planted over the summer, with the last one placed on Nov. 11, Armistice Day. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)