Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) checks Pittsburgh Penguins' Matt Cullen (7) into the boards during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Monday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette listens to a question during a news conference Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to play Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday, June 3. The Penguins lead the series 2-0. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (left) sits on the bench after being replaced by Juuse Saros (right) during the third period in Game 2 of the team's NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Nashville Predators' Pontus Aberg, left, celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with P.K. Subban (76) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)