Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban (76) tangles with Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Thursday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) and Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) slide into goalie Pekka Rinne (35) during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Thursday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (right) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Olli Maatta during the first period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Thursday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)