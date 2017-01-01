Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72) has a wrap around shot stopped by Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) with Roman Josi (59) defending during the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (center) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Chris Kunitz (left) and Conor Sheary (right) during the first period in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)