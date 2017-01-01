Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) tries to unsuccessfully redirect a shot in front of Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) during the third period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Monday in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 5-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg (9) lands on Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Matt Murray (30) during the third period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Monday in Pittsburgh. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, rear, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Matt Cullen during the third period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Monday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)