Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban (76) tangles with Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, Thursday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) goes off the left post behind Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) after being held by Predators' Ryan Ellis during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, Thursday in Pittsburgh. The penalty set up the Penguins first power play and goal. The Penguins won 6-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)