Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Justin Schultz (4) skates against Nashville Predators' Viktor Arvidsson (38), of Sweden, during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist (72), of Sweden, celebrates as he leaves the ice after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Pittsburgh Penguins players celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Players shakes hands following Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Pittsburgh Penguins Owner Mario Lemieux hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Matt Murray (30) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)