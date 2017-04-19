Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off with his MVP trophy during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. Brady will not join his New England Patriots teammates when the Super Bowl champions visit the White House on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, to accept congratulations from President Donald Trump for another NFL title.
The White House said it was notified that Brady was dealing with a personal family matter and will not attend the ceremony. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
