Workers with Design Restoration & Reconstruction in Canton set up to start repairs Thursday after heavy rains caused a section of the roof at the building that houses the Stark County Board of Elections and other county offices to collapse Wednesday night in Canton. No one was hurt but some voting equipment was damaged. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A section of Third St. NE in Canton is blocked off as repairs get under way after heavy rains caused a section of the roof at the building that houses the Stark County Board of Elections and other county offices to collapse Wednesday night. No one was hurt but some voting equipment was damaged. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Some of the voting machines that were damaged after heavy rains caused a section of the roof at the building that houses the Stark County Board of Elections and other county offices to collapse Wednesday night in Canton. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Employees with All About Moving in Canton remove empty ballot boxes and hardware for voting machines Thursday after heavy rains caused a section of the roof at the building that houses the Stark County Board of Elections and other county offices to collapse Wednesday night in Canton. No one was hurt but some voting equipment was damaged. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)