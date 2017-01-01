Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Lawrence Twp. trustees Les Kamph (left) Michael Stevens and Lawrence Twp. Fire Chief Mark Stewart symbolically join fire hoses with Canal Fulton Fire Chief Raymond Durkee, Canal Fulton councilwomen Sue Mayberry and Linda Zahirsky and Canal Fulton City Manager, Mark Cozy. Canal Fulton and Lawrence Twp. fire departments now share facilities in Canal Fulton as part of a living together agreement between the communitie. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canal Fulton and Lawrence Twp. fire departments now share facilities in Canal Fulton as part of an agreement between the two communities. Equipment from both departments are in the vehicle bay. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
An 1874 Canal Fulton pumper is on display at the Canal Fulton station. Canal Fulton and Lawrence Twp. fire departments now share facilities in Canal Fulton. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canal Fulton and Lawrence Twp. fire departments now share facilities in Canal Fulton. Fire fighters store their gear in a shared locker space. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
An exterior view of the Canal Fulton fire station shows the Lawrence Twp. yellow truck and the Canal Fulton truck at 1165 Locust Street in Canal Fulton. The fire departments now share facilities in Canal Fulton as part of an agreement between the two communities. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Some firefighters like Tim May work for two fire departments, Canal Fulton & Lawrence Twp. and have their helmets and gear ready in the locker room. Canal Fulton and Lawrence Twp. fire departments now share facilities in Canal Fulton. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dispatchers Erik Smith (left) and Lt. Jim Anderson in the dispatch room at the Canal Fulton fire station. Canal Fulton and Lawrence Twp. fire departments now share facilities in Canal Fulton as part of an agreement between the two communities. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)