Grace, a female tabby from the Stark County Humane Society, takes a cat nap at the feet of a participant in cat yoga class at Release Yoga Sunday in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Colleen Fanning of Lakemore smooches her new friend, Oakley, a male cat from the Stark County Humane Society, during cat yoga class Sunday at Release Yoga in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Alana Male (left) and Lisa Jackson pet Grace, a female cat from the Stark County Humane Society, during cat yoga class Sunday at Release Yoga in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Oakley, a male cat available for adoption at the Stark County Humane Society, makes his rounds between the legs of participants at cat yoga class Sunday at Release Yoga in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Sisters Kaleigh Paige of Cuyahoga Falls (left) and Celeste Crawford of Canton spend some time with Grace, a female cat available for adoption at the Stark County Humane Society, prior to the start of cat yoga class Sunday at Release Yoga in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jamie Clapper of New Franklin (left) and her husband, Lee, pet Grace, a female cat available for adoption at the Stark County Humane Society, during cat yoga class Sunday at Release Yoga in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Grace, a female cat from the Stark County Humane Society, rests under the legs of a participant in cat yoga class at Release Yoga Sunday in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Tamera Anich, an instructor at Release Yoga, places a tabby cat named Grace on the back of Tammy Port of Cuyahoga Falls during yoga class at the studio Sunday in Green. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
