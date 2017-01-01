Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Summa Health plans to eliminate about 300 positions and discontinue and consolidate some services because it’s “facing staggering operating losses” of more than $60 million this year, interim President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny wrote in a memo sent to employees Monday.