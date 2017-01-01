Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, Alex Bligen clears away debris from Hurricane Matthew that washed over the only road into Edisto Island, S.C. Starting Saturday the gas tax will up by 10 cents a gallon in Indiana, 4.5 cents in Montana, 4 cents in Tennessee, 3.5 cents in West Virginia and 2 cents in South Carolina - in some cases, as the initial step in a multi-year tax increase. In South Carolina and Tennessee, the gas tax hike is the first in about three decades. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A semi-automatic hand gun is displayed with a 10 shot magazine (left) and a 15 shot magazine (right) at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. A federal judge is blocking a California law set to go into effect Saturday that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said in ruling Thursday that the law banning possession of magazines containing more than 10 bullets would have made criminals of thousands of otherwise law-abiding citizens who now own the magazines. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)