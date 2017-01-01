Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Equipment is checked before lowering Lt. Zack Elzholz (center) of the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department into a narrow tube to assist a victim as he stands next to Captain David Ware (left) of the Akron Fire Department and lead instructor in the training scenario and Lt. Jim Messenger of the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department during a training session. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron firefighter Ken Johnson checks the hole he just made with a sledge hammer to set up a 5:1 mechanical advantage system for a rescue scenario during a training session. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lt. Zack Elzholz of the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department is lowered in a narrow tube to assist a victim as he is watched by Wayne Foster (left) a firefighter with the Akron Fire Department and Lt. Jim Messenger of the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department during a training session in a vacant structure on North Main Street in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron firefighter Rich Wendelken rigs part of a 5:1 mechanical advantage system during a training scenario with members of the Akron and Cuyahoga Falls Fire Departments. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)