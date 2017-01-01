Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Orrville student section dances to "Gangnam Style" through a time-out during a Division III state semi-final volleyball match against Bishop Ready at the Ervin J. Nutter Center Friday in Dayton. (Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun)
Kate Shupp (13) of Orrville slams a ball past Nicole Naporano (4) of Bishop Ready during a Division III state semi-final volleyball match at the Ervin J. Nutter Center Friday in Dayton. (Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun)
Trinniti Hall (1) of Orrville reacts as her team falls behind in their second set during a Division III state semi-final volleyball match against Bishop Ready at the Ervin J. Nutter Center Friday in Dayton. (Barbara J. Perenic/Springfield News-Sun)