Woodridge's Eli Yoho ties up Ashland's Landon Plank on the way to a 9-3 win in the Div. II, 138 pound class in the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Zach Larue controls Defiance Tinora's Jordan Bowers in the Div. III, 113 pound class in the first round of the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Larue won 12-5. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Lukus Stricker (top) rides Newark Licking Valley's Gunner Carpenter to a 3-2 win in the Div. II , 120 pound class in the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Five Akron students believed to be responsible for leaving a racially charged message on a locker room door at Ellet High School will face disciplinary action by the schools and misdemeanor charges by the police, authorities said Thursday.