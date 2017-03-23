Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated photo provided by Clint Payne shows his sister, Melissa, and her husband, Kurt Cochran. A statement from the Mormon church issued Thursday, March 23, 2017, on behalf of relatives said Kurt Cochran was among those killed in the London attack Wednesday and Melissa was seriously injured. (Courtesy of Clint Payne via AP)
In this image taken from video, members of Britain's House of Parliament observe a minute of silence paying respect to the victims of yesterday's attack in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London.(PA via AP)
A police officer places flowers and a photo of fellow police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed in yesterdays attack, on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)