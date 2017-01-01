Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) hits Cleveland Browns quarterback Thad Lewis as he passes in the first quarter a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Greg Little (15) cannot make a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu (43) defends in the fourth quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The Steelers won 24-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Thad Lewis stands in the runway before taking the field for his first start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Travis Benjamin (80) can't make a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Josh Victorian (35) defends in the second quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Victrian was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown (84) tackles Cleveland Browns Raymond Ventrone (41) after Ventrone took a snap on a fake punt for a first down in the third quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Greg Little (15) makes a catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Browns' Raymond Ventrone (41) dashes past Pittsburgh Steelers Jamie McCoy (center) on a fake punt for a first down in the third quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns' Raymond Ventrone (41) is greeted by teammate Chris Ogbonnaya (25) after making a first down on a fake punt in the third quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Leonard Pope (45) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns outside linebacker L.J. Fort (58) in the second quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns tight end Benjamin Watson (82) gets past Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison (92) after making a catch in the first quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Thad Lewis passes in the first quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison (92) tries to get to Cleveland Browns quarterback Thad Lewis in the first quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress (80) tumbles in the end zone with Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) after making a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) makes a catch past Cleveland Browns free safety Tashaun Gipson (39) in the first quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress (80) makes a touchdown catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) defends in the fourth quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs (16) cant' make a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cortez Allen (28) defends in the fourth quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress (80) bows after making a touchdown catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) walks away in the fourth quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 24-10. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress (80) makes a touchdown catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) defends in the fourth quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The Steelers won 24-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress (80) scores a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) defends during the fourth quarter of a game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 24-10.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (left) shakes hands with Cleveland Browns head coach Pat Shurmur after the Steelers' 24-10 win in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (left) gets a hug from Cleveland Browns head coach Pat Shurmur after a 24-10 win over the Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam III, left talks with Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II as the teams start to warmup before the game, Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)