Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) falls into the end zone for a touchdown with Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) defending during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge (82) celebrates with Terrelle Pryor (11) after catching a pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) knocks the ball out of the hand of Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during the second half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) gets past Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins (51) enroute to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson stands on the sideline during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns center Cameron Erving (74) is examined after being injured during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) scrambles for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) rolls out as he looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor (21) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (88) during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of a game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cobi Hamilton (83) catches a pass with Cleveland Browns defensive back Marcus Burley (26) defending during the second half of an game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) scores on a pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III, with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell (31) defending, during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey (3) celebrates kicking a field goal during overtime of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The Steelers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) scrambles for a first down during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) hands off during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones (3) throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) pushes his way across the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11) during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers (15) gets past Cleveland Browns strong safety Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) for a touchdown during the second half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11) during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (34) carries the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) defending during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor during the first half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cobi Hamilton (83) catches a pass with Cleveland Browns defensive back Marcus Burley (26) defending during the second half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns free safety Ed Reynolds (39) celebrates sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones during the second half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Cleveland Browns running back George Atkinson (25) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) and strong safety Sean Davis (28) during the second half of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge (82) catches a pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam watches warm ups before a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)