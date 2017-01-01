Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, center, departs after a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, March 23, in Washington. President Donald Trump removed Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing an earlier controversial decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon (left) walks with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus before a lunch with President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, Monday. President Donald Trump removed Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing an earlier controversial decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)