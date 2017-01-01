Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cans of Italian extra virgin olive oil are on sale at the Iannotta family olive oil farm's shop, in Capocroce, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. From specialty shops in Rome to supermarkets around the world, fans of Italian olive oil are in for a surprise this year as prices are due to jump by as much as 20 percent. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Coldiretti farm lobby olive oil expert Nicola Di Noia pours olive oil into a glass during an interview with the Associated Press in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. From specialty shops in Rome to supermarkets around the world, fans of Italian olive oil are in for a surprise this year as prices are due to jump by as much as 20 percent. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Lucia Iannotta, head of an olive farm, checks an olive tree branch in at the family business' grove, in Capocroce, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. From specialty shops in Rome to supermarkets around the world, fans of Italian olive oil are in for a surprise this year as prices are due to jump by as much as 20 percent. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Derrick Williams is a free agent again. The Cavaliers did not re-sign him to a second 10-day contract after his first one expired during the All-Star break, although that could still happen after Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline passes.