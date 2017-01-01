Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Obama supporters hold up a sing reminding people to vote ealry as U.S Rep. D-OH-13 Betty Sutton speaks before former President Bill Clinton at a campaign rally in support of President Barack Obama, Thursday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. (AP Photo/Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Early voters register and are let into vote at the Summit County Board of Elections. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Early voters vote at the Summit County Board of Elections on Friday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Election workers sort absentee applications and ballots at the Summit County Board of Elections on Friday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Early voters vote at the Summit County Board of Elections on Friday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Early voters line up and are let into the at the Summit County Board of Elections in groups of five on Friday, November 2, 2012. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)