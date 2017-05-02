Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Specialist Philip Finale, left, and trader Jeffrey Vazquez work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. U.S. stocks are opening slightly higher as investors find a lot to like in corporate first-quarter results. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Richard Newman, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. U.S. stocks are opening slightly higher as investors find a lot to like in corporate first-quarter results. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)