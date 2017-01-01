Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Philomena Olivo (left) talks with Brad Eiseman (right), 14, after he and his father, Bryan, returned WWII medals to her husband, Tony, at the Village of St. Edwards on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. The Eisemans recovered the medals and other Olivo family records while fishing at Mogadore Reservoir. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
WWII veteran Tony Olivo, 94, points to a bullet wound scar in his neck that earned him the Purple Heart. His service medals were recovered after a theft and returned to him at the Village of St. Edwards on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bryan Eiseman (left) says the frigid Mogadore Reservoir water was chest deep on his son, Brad, 14, when he recovered a safe stolen from the Akron home of Dave Olivo. WWII medals recovered at the scene were returned to veteran Tony Olivo at the Village of St. Edwards on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dave Olivo smiles after stolen medals were returned to his father, WWII veteran Tony Olivo, 94, at the Village of St. Edwards on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dave Olivo (left) photographs his father, Tony, 94, with Bryan Eiseman and his son, Brad, 14, after they returned WWII medals to Tony Olivo at the Village of St. Edwards on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. The Eisemans found the medals and other stolen goods while fishing at the Mogadore Reservoir. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)