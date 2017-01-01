Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jean Hahn arranges items in the General Store gift shop of the Stone Garden Farm & Village, a living history museum, at the farmhouse of Jim and Laura Fry. The Christmas tree operation and general store are open for the holiday season. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Owner Jim Fry peers out the door of the 1825 Randolph Post Office, a restored building on the Stone Garden Farm & Village. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Laura Fry and her daughter, Lia Fry 4, demonstrate weaving at the Stone Garden Farm & Village. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stone Garden Farm owner Jim Fry with one of his many restored buildings. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tools on display at the Rittman Tin Shop, a restored building at the Stone Garden Farm & Village. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jim Fry works on raising a wall on the old Hamburg Horse Shoeing & Jobbing Blacksmith Shop from Independence, which will be a part of the Stone Garden Farm & Village in Richfield, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lia Fry 4, with her parents Laura and Jim Fry at their Stone Garden Farm & Village, a living history museum in Richfield, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Owner Jim Fry shutters the Richfield Collar Shop for the day at the Stone Garden Farm & Village. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stone Garden Farm & Village General Store is open during the holiday season.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)