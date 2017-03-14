Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cars parked on East Green Street in Hazleton, Pa., are buried as heavy snowfall moves through the area leaving more than a foot of snow, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. More than 30 inches of snow is expected to accumulate before the winter storm moves out. (Ellen F. O'Connell/Hazleton Standard-Speaker via AP)
A taxi drives past piles of snow as a storm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
People shovel snow at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A storm pounded the Northeast with more than a foot of snow in places Tuesday, paralyzing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor after a remarkably mild February had lulled people into thinking the worst of winter was over. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A couple walks in the street during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A man walks through a park in Baltimore, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, as a winter storm moves through the region. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A man crosses South Broad Street in view of City Hall during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A car is buried in snow almost to the door handles in Camp Hill, Pa., as a winter storm hits the northeast, Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017. (Mark Pynes/PennLive.com via AP)
A fire hydrant is buried in the snow in Camp Hill, Pa., as a winter storm hits the northeast, Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017. (Mark Pynes/PennLive.com via AP)