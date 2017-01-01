Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent Roosevelt's Alli Cudworth (right) hits the ball over for a point past Stow-Munroe Falls' Melissa Conrad during the third set of their Division I district semi-final match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Thursday. Stow advances in the tournament with the 3-0 win over Kent Roosevelt. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Stow-Munroe Falls volleyball team reacts to beating Kent Roosevelt 3-0 in their Division I district semi-final match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Celia Cristofoli (cq) (right) hits the ball past Boardman's Taylor Prebble for a point during the first set of their Division I district semi-final match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Amanda Bedell hits the ball over Boardman's Megan Volosin (4) for a point during the first set of their Division I district semi-final match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Madison Baer (left) hits the ball past Kent Roosevelt's Sadie Janus for a point during the second set of their Division I district semi-final match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Thursday. Stow advances in the tournament with the 3-0 win over Kent Roosevelt. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow-Munroe Falls' Devon McLain (right) hits the ball over past Kent Roosevelt's Hayley Chlad during the second set of their Division I district semi-final match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Thursday. Stow advances in the tournament with the 3-0 win over Kent Roosevelt. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Kristen Mummey (left) and Sarah Faust block a hit by Boardman's Amanda Lipke and score a point during the first set of their Division I district semi-final match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Amanda Bedell blocks a hit by Boardman's Megan Volosin (4) and dropping it for a point during the first set of their Division I district semi-final match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Kristen Mummey (right) hits the ball past Boardman's Amanda Lipke during the first set of their Division I district semi-final match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)