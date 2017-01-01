Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Lauren shares her journey to sobriety with participants in a life improvement class in the courtroom of Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim Hoover (right). (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim Hoover (right) welcomes participants in a life improvement class to their weekly meeting in his courtroom on March 16. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lauren (left) shares her journey to sobriety with participants in a life improvement class in the courtroom of Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim Hoover (right). (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Gershe, a college advisor, standup comedian and founder of the Magic of Life program, speaks to participants in a life improvement class in Judge Kim Hoover's courtroom in the Stow Municipal Court building. Judge Hoover sits at right. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim Hoover (right) listens as Lauren tells of her journey to sobriety for participants in a life improvement class in Hoover's courtroom on March 16. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Gershe, a college advisor, standup comedian and founder of the Magic of Life program, speaks to participants in a life improvement class in Judge Kim Hoover's courtroom in the Stow Municipal Court building. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)