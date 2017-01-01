Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A sign at Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library notes the closure beginning Saturday. The library will close for a week to complete renovations to the first floor. (Theresa Attalla/Ohio.com)
Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library will undergo renovations to the first floor starting Saturday, including new carpet, new furniture, a new reference desk and a check out desk that will be handicap accessible. (Theresa Attalla/Ohio.com)�
The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library recently unveiled a new mural in the children's room on April 20. The library will close for a week on Saturday for more renovations on the first floor. (Theresa Attalla/Ohio.com)