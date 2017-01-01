Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brogan Rafferty gives a statement in Judge Lynne Callahan's Summit County Courtroom during sentencing for the Craigslist murder case on Friday in Akron. Rafferty was given life in prison without parole. Defense attorney Edward Smith (left) look on. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Jon Baumoel (right) is interviewed by the media after Brogan Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the Craigslist murder case Friday in Judge Lynne Callahan's Summit County Courtroom. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense attorney John Alexander (center) talks to the media after Brogan Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the Craigslist murder case Friday in Judge Lynne Callahan's Summit County Courtroom. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Teenager Brogan Rafferty gives a statement in Judge Lynne Callahan's Summit County Courtroom during sentencing for the Craigslist murder case on Friday in Akron. Rafferty was given life in prison without parole. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barb Gray, sister of murder victim Timothy Kern, looks on as Judge Lynne Callahan sentences Brogan Rafferty to life in prison without parole in the Craigslist murder case Friday in Summit County Court. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barb Gray (left), sister of murder victim Timothy Kern, gives a kiss to her mother, Ellen Kern, after Brogan Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the Craigslist murder plot Friday in Judge Lynne Callahan's Summit County Courtroom. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)