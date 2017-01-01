Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kyle Henline, 19, of Springfiled Township is exploring a possible run for Springfield Township trustee seat in November when two seats are up. Henline talked about his plans at the gazebo on Canfield Road near Springfield Lake on the on Wednesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kyle Henline, 19, of Springfiled Township is exploring a possible run for Springfield Township trustee seat in November when two seats are up. Henline talked about his plans at the gazebo on Canfield Road near Springfield Lake on the on Wednesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)