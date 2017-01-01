Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Glover fourth grader Rylynn Pinter, 10, works on transcribing an interview for the newspaper at Glover Elementary School in Akron. Fourth and fifth graders at Glover Elementary School give up their recess time to produce 300 copies of the school newspaper, The Glover Gazette. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Glover Gazette staff members,fourth and fifth graders at Glover Elementary School give up their recess time to produce 300 copies of the school newspaper, The Glover Gazette. The students then sell them for 25 cents a copy and donate the money to Akron Children's Hospital. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Glover fifth graders Daviona White (left), 11, and Alyssa Harper (right), 11, look over the "jokes section" of the Glover Gazette at Glover Elementary School. Fourth and fifth graders give up their recess time to produce 300 copies of the school newspaper. The students then sell them for .25 cents a copy and donate the money to Akron Children's Hospital. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Beacon Journal Reporter Monica Thomas interviews Glover fifth grader Aniya Phillips, 11, on Monday. Fourth and fifth graders at Glover Elementary School give up their recess time to produce 300 copies of the school newspaper, The Glover Gazette. . (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
(left to right) Glover's Daviona White, 11, Alyssa Harper, 11, Rylynn Pinter, 10, and Emma Clarkston, 11, look over the "jokes section" of the Glover Gazette. Fourth and fifth graders at Glover Elementary School give up their recess time to produce 300 copies of the school newspaper. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Beacon Journal reporter Monica Thomas is interviewed by Glover Gazette fifth graders Aniya Phillips (left), 11, and Daviona White (right), 11, on Monday. Fourth and fifth graders at Glover Elementary School give up their recess time to produce 300 copies of the school newspaper, The Glover Gazette and then sell them and donate the money to Akron Children's Hospital. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Glover Gazette staff Alyssa Harper left, records and interviews Akron Beacon Journal staff photojournalist, Leah Klafczynski, while Rylynn Pinter takes notes at Glover elementary school. Fourth and fifth graders at Glover Elementary School give up their recess time to produce 300 copies of the school newspaper, (Monica Thomas/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Beacon journal staff photojournalist, Leah Klafczynski, is interviewed by the staff of the Glover Gazette on Monday at Glover elementary school in Akron. Teacher Sandy Shoemaker prepares to take photos. Students Alyssa Harper (left, purple shirt), 11, and Daviona White, 11, record on flip videocameras, and Rylynn Pinter, 10, takes notes. The fourth and fifth graders at Glover Elementary School give up their recess time to produce 300 copies of the school newspaper,(Monica Thomas/Akron Beacon Journal)