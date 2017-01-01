Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kassandra Peace (left) of Akron, watches as her son, Buchtel High School senior DeRale Peace, works on his contest entry as he and other students from a group of area schools compete in the 9th annual Ohio High School Masonry Competition at the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center on Thursday in Akron. The competition is based on several aspects of the masonry trade that student learn such as laying brick, block stone and glass block, blueprint reading and using tools properly. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel High School senior Lenier Hawthorne works on his contest entry as he and other students from a group of area schools compete in the 9th annual Ohio High School Masonry Competition at the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center on Thursday, in Akron. The competition is based on several aspects of the masonry trade that student learn such as laying brick, block stone and glass block, blueprint reading and using tools properly. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel High School senior DeRale Peace works on his contest entry as he and other students from a group of area schools compete in the 9th annual Ohio High School Masonry Competition at the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center on Thursday, in Akron. The competition is based on several aspects of the masonry trade that student learn such as laying brick, block stone and glass block, blueprint reading and using tools properly. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Teachers, students, parents and friends watch as students from a group of area schools work on their contest entries during the 9th annual Ohio High School Masonry Competition at the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center on Thursday in Akron. The competition is based on several aspects of the masonry trade that student learn such as laying brick, block stone and glass block, blueprint reading and using tools properly. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel High School senior Dominic Stroud uses a level as he works on his contest entry as he and other students from a group of area schools compete in the 9th annual Ohio High School Masonry Competition at the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center on Thursday in Akron. The competition is based on several aspects of the masonry trade that student learn such as laying brick, block stone and glass block, blueprint reading and using tools properly. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel High School senior Lenier Hawthorne works on his contest entry as he and other students from a group of area schools compete in the 9th annual Ohio High School Masonry Competition at the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center on Thursday in Akron. The competition is based on several aspects of the masonry trade that student learn such as laying brick, block stone and glass block, blueprint reading and using tools properly. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Contest judge and professional bricklayer Paul Roebuck (top), from Inward Circle Masonry in Niles, watches as students from a group of area schools work on their entries while competing in the 9th annual Ohio High School Masonry Competition at the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center on Thursday in Akron. The competition is based on several aspects of the masonry trade that student learn such as laying brick, block stone and glass block, blueprint reading and using tools properly. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)