Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jacquelyne Bailey of the Cleveland Clinic Akron General's Tony Gorant Community Leadership Institute reads the accomplishments of the prosperous student she portrayed in the Summit Education Initiative's program Cradle to Career Experience presentation at North High School Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denise Williams, (from left) Katie Garland, Jacquelyne Bailey, Brenda Welch and Carol Davis, members of the Cleveland Clinic Akron General's Tony Gorant Community Leadership Institute participate in the Summit Education Initiative's program Cradle to Career Experience presentation at North High School Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brenda Welch (left) of Cleveland Clinic Akron General's Tony Gorant Community Leadership Institute receives an award from Matthew Deever, senior research associate for the Summit Education Initiative's program Cradle to Career Experience presentation at North High School for reaching the prosperous student goal line with colleague Carol Davis Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Katie Garland, a member of the Cleveland Clinic Akron General's Tony Gorant Community Leadership Institute portrays a student facing hardship as she participates in the Summit Education Initiative's program Cradle to Career Experience presentation at North High School Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)