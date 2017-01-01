Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jacob Butler, a student at the University of Louisville, programs the Locked 'N Loaded team's virtual safe (right) using a laptop during Sunday's HAkron hackathon event held at the Bit Factory in Akron. Locked 'N Loaded went on to claim first place and the $1,000 prize. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Azim Shaik, a Kent State student studying Computer Science, demonstrates how to use his echolocation glove during his team's presention at the HAkron hackathon held at the Bit Factory in Akron on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Dorian Brown, an Ohio University student majoring in Computer Science, finishes up programming his virtual web assistant he named Azula during the HAkron hackathon held at the Bit Factory in Akron on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Stephen Kocsis, an Akron student studying Electrical Engineering, presses a button causing his team's Bubble Tank to blow a dozens of bubbles during a presentation at the end of the HAkron hackathon held at the Bit Factory in Akron on Sunday. The Bubble Tank team went on to claim second place overall in the competition. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State student Mohammed Mubeen shows off his mobile educational game titled Byomi during his presentation at the end of the HAkron hackathon held at the Bit Factory in Akron on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Participants in Sunday's HAkron hackathon event race to finish their projects before the deadline at the Bit Factory in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A participant's laptop covered in stickers from past hacking competitions at Sunday's HAkron hackathon held at the Bit Factory in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)